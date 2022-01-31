MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say a woman was killed in a deadly crash on I-240 Monday morning.

According to Memphis Police, 25-year-old Jalen Jackson was driving a 2012 Nissan Maxima northbound on I-240 north of Poplar Avenue when he struck a 2005 Honda Civic that was already disabled on the interstate and involved in a crash.

The vehicle split in half and ejected Brittany Arviso, the driver of the disabled vehicle, onto the roadway.

Investigators say two witnesses that slowed down for the previous accident saw Arviso sitting inside the disable vehicle. A third witness told investigators she also saw Arviso alive in her vehicle prior to being struck.

Arviso was transported to Regional One where she was later pronounced dead. Jackson was transported to St. Francis Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say they also recovered drugs from inside Jackson’s car and say he had a suspended license.

Jackson has been charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, reckless driving, drivers to exercise due care, driving with a suspended license and violation of vehicle registration law, and possession of a controlled substance.

He is due in court on Feb. 1.