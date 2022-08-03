MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after a carjacking and robbery in Crosstown last month.

Officers responded to the carjacking on July 22 around 11:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Autumn Avenue.

Police say two women were sitting inside a car when an armed man approached the driver’s side door and demanded they give him their money and get out of the car.

One of the women gave him her money before they both got out of the car and ran.

Once they were gone, police say the suspect got in the car and drove away.

Police say surveillance video showed the suspect walking around the area for about thirty minutes before the incident.



(Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

Investigators developed Milta Dunn as the suspect. The victims later identified Dunn as the man who carjacked them.

Dunn has been charged with two counts of carjacking, two counts of aggravated robbery, and two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He is due in court on Aug. 10.