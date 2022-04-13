MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man is accused of breaking into three Mid-South churches and stealing expensive equipment.

Larry Jackson, 19, is charged with three counts of burglary of a building, theft of property $1,000 or less and two counts of theft of property $1,000 – $2,500.

Police say Jackson has burglarized three churches since March.

On March 7, a representative from Riverside Intime Outreach Church told police that the church shed was broken into and lawn care equipment, including a push mower, weed eater and blower, were stolen.

On April 2, a pastor with the God’s Church Through Christ Temple on Dempster reported that the church was broken into overnight. Their cameras and a laptop were stolen. The total loss was reported at $1,580.

On April 7, staff at the Cathedral of Praise Church reported a break-in to the church. Police say the suspect pried open the back door to the church and stole musical equipment.

Surveillance video from Riverside Intime Outreach Church and the Cathedral of Praise Church showed the suspect driving a 1990’s Ford F-150 pickup truck with a toolbox in the truck bed and unique pant wear patterns on the roof.

Jackson was arrested Monday when police spotted the truck in Whitehaven. Officers recovered a stolen guitar when they searched the truck.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in court on April 18.