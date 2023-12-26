MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Berclair family is still shaken up after a man attacked a child outside of a food truck on Summer Avenue last week.

Most people come to the bright red food truck on Summer Avenue looking for good food. But 13-year-old Abner Trejo says last week, one man came looking for trouble.

Memphis Police say Trejo and his father, the owner of the food truck, were closing for the night when it happened.

“He just said, ‘Open the (expletive) door,’ and I ignored him and kept locking the door. That’s when I turn around, and he punches me in the chest area,” he said.

Trejo’s dad saw what was happening and jumped in to defend his son, leaving the man, 46-year-old Jason Fraser, busted, bruised and behind bars.

Jason Fraser (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

“At first, I was a little scared because a grown man, 6 foot 200 pounds, and me, little, you know what I mean,” Trejo said.

He says he is still recovering physically from the fight after continuous chest pain and a leg injury, and mentally. His family now has more measures in place to stay safe.

“We been here four or five months, and nothing like this has happened,” Trejo said. “What had happened a little bit traumatized us. Now, we are more alert and just trying to keep our biz up and running.”

Fraser is now recovering at the Shelby County Jail and faces ten charges, including assault and child abuse and neglect. He is being held on a $9,000 bond.