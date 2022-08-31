MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Parking Can Be Fun garage has not been a fun place for several drivers who had their vehicles broken into or stolen over the last couple of weeks.

Police said six automobiles were vandalized and one was stolen from the garage downtown. Each time the person responsible was caught on camera wearing a brown and gold LA Lakers Baseball cap.

Parking Garage in Downtown Memphis

Investigators said Tuesday officers spotted a man fitting the suspect’s description and wearing the same Lakers ball cap at MLK and Main street.

Police said Jack Wilburn admitted to breaking into several vehicles inside the garage in an attempt to steal items he could sell or trade.

Wilburn, 58, was taken into custody and charged with six counts of burglary and one count of property theft.

Jack Wilburn

Police said most of the cars ransacked had hundreds of dollars worth of damage to them. However, they have not said if a 2018 Honda Accord stolen from the parking garage was recovered.

Wednesday, there was a security guard standing outside of the garage.