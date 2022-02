MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested in connection to several thefts and robberies over the span of a month, police say.

Jamal Shelton is charged with three counts of theft of property, one count of robbery, and one count of aggravated robbery.

Police say Shelton stole three vehicles, a designer purse, and cash from separate incidents.

Shelton was named a suspect on Sunday, and turned himself into police.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond.