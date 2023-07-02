MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces charges after an attempted robbery outside the McDonald’s on Getwell Road Saturday afternoon.

Police say the victim was getting into his car when a man wearing a blue hoodie approached him, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his wallet.

The victim said when he told the man he didn’t have his wallet with him, the suspect hit him on his forehead with a gun several times before fleeing the scene.

After investigators reviewed surveillance cameras, officers found the suspect in the area of Willow and Getwell. The suspect, identified as Kevin Rose, was detained after a foot chase.

A witness identified Rose as the person who hit the victim with a gun. Police recovered an airsoft pistol in Rose’s possession.

Rose is charged with attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and evading arrest.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said they are aware of the incident and released the following statement:

“We were made aware of this incident by local police when they asked to view our security footage. The safety and well-being of our customers, community and our crew remains our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement in their investigation.”