MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old man is facing a list of charges after an attempted carjacking and shooting outside a Whitehaven gas station last year.

It was a quiet Wednesday afternoon at the gas station off East Holmes, but police told us it was also the site of a violent encounter.

Records show Keshaun Mallett has just been officially charged, but police say the day after Christmas, Mallett and another man approached a man and a woman as they left the store.

They’re accused of pointing guns at them and demanding their car. At one point, one of the men threatened to kill the woman.

Mallett and the other man are also accused of shooting at the victims when they didn’t surrender and tried to drive off.

It’s unclear what evidence led investigators to Mallett, but he is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted carjacking, and two counts of employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Mallett is being held on a $1 million bond.

This isn’t our first time telling you about him. In 2017, we reported he was arrested for allegedly breaking into a UPS semi-trailer and stealing guns. He was also charged in 2016 with shooting at a man in Whitehaven. The man was not hit.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland hasn’t shied away from calling the doors of the courts and jail revolving.

“You can shoot somebody and still not be required to serve any jail time or any prison time. That’s outrageous,” said Mayor Strickland during an interview on WREG’s Live at 9 in January. “I think the revolving door at our court system is the number one government problem that we have.”

We did speak with one of the victims, who is recovering from the incident.