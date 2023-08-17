MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody for reportedly firing multiple shots at a woman Wednesday night.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, detectives responded to an incident in the 9000 block of Persimmon Trail around 10:45 p.m.
A man, later identified as Roney Strong, allegedly fired shots at a woman.
There were no reported injuries on the scene.
Strong, 31, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, vandalism under $1,000, tampering with evidence, domestic assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.