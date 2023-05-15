MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly left his gun unattended, resulting in the death of a 9-year-old girl.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded a little after 3 p.m. Sunday to a shooting on Biscayne Road.

A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot his 9-year-old sister while playing with a gun. The girl was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition, where she later died.

MPD says the boy found the gun in a car’s glove box. The gun reportedly belonged to James Bowen Jr., the boyfriend of the boy’s mother.

Bowen is charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide, Aggravated Child Neglect and being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun. He has a previous conviction for voluntary manslaughter, police said. He is set to appear in court Tuesday.