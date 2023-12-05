MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for allegedly being involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in southeast Memphis.

On October 26, Memphis Police responded to Kirby Parkway near I-385 regarding a crash where a woman was found injured.

Sarah Hamer, 53, was taken to Regional One Hospital, where she later died.

Reports state that the suspect, later identified as DeAndrea Clark exited a ramp, ran a red light and drove through grass while going 85 MPH in a 40 MPH lane. He collided with Hamer’s car and fled the scene on foot.

During an investigation, MPD found a phone inside the vehicle. They tested it for fingerprints, which came back to Clark.

Clark’s driver’s license was suspended in 2011. The car he drove showed no proof of insurance, police say.

DeAndrea Clark is charged with Vehicular Homicide, Leaving a Scene of Accident Involving Death, Driving while License Suspended, Failure to Exercise Due Care, Violation of Financial Law, and Duty to Give Info/Render Aid.

He is set to appear in court Tuesday.