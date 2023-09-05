MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after a two-year-old boy was reportedly beaten and died at the hospital.

According to Memphis Police, paramedics responded to an unresponsive child in the 2600 block of Margot Street Monday.

MPD says the two-year-old boy was not breathing and was bleeding from his mouth. He had bruises on his abdomen, sides and back, as well as a long bruise running from his forehead to his lower jaw.

Paramedics gave the child CPR. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anthony Andrews told police he hit the child seven to eight times with a braided dog toy in his back, face and butt. He also stated he smacked the child in the chest and shoved him into a corner.

Andrews claimed he put the child in bed. Moments later, he reportedly fell out of the bed, and that is when Andrews noticed he was unresponsive.

Anthony Andrews is charged with Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect. He is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.