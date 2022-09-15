MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was charged after police say he caused $40,000 in damage at the Cook Convention Center in downtown Memphis.

Police said security cameras inside the convention center showed Jon Shempert, 30, breaking several windows with a pellet or BB gun on July 27.

Investigators were able to develop him as a suspect because the vehicle had valid registration tags. This led investigators to identify another vehicle registered to Shempert that was used in five vandalisms at the same venue in a one year period.

According to the affidavit, a woman admitted on Aug. 2 that she broke two windows, drove the vehicle during the incidents, and brought in a Red Ryder BB gun as evidence.

She was arrested on Aug. 4.

Police said Shempert promised to turn himself but refused and stated “I will take full responsibility for all those windows.”

Shempert was arrested and charged with vandalism of property $10,000 but less than $60,000.

He is due in court on Sept. 22.