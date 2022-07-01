MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for information on a man seen on surveillance robbing a mailman in Raleigh.

The armed robbery happened on the 4200 block of Green Hall Way just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Surveillance from a Ring camera shows a white Chrysler 300 pull in front of the mail carrier’s truck and the suspect approaching the man. The suspect then took the carrier’s belonging and fled. The video can be seen above.

The suspect has been described as a male approximately 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall, weighing 170 pounds. He was seen wearing an Adidas top with black pants, and a mask.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white Chrysler 300, 4-door sedan with black rims.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or USPS at 1-877-876-2455.