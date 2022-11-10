MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say was caught driving a Kia that had been stolen from a rental company.

Darrell Onsby has been charged with theft of property worth $10,000 to $60,000.

According to court documents, at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, officers pulled over a 2020 Kia Forte on Sumter Street because it had no tags. Officers also reportedly noticed that the Kia’s back passenger side window was broken and the steering column was “busted.”

Officers detained the driver, identified as Onsby, as well as the passenger. Court documents say that officers learned the Kia was owned by Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

The business reportedly told officers that the Kia was stolen and that no one had permission to drive it. The Kia is said to be worth $18,225.

Onsby and the passenger were taken to the downtown precinct for questioning. According to court documents, officers weren’t able to get a statement from Onsby because he was under the influence of drugs.

Onsby was later arrested.