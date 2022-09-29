MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he was accused of cashing more than 40 stolen checks and making off with nearly $100,000.

William Vescovi, 43, is facing several charges, including theft of property $60,000 – $250,000 and forgery.

According to Memphis Police, on June 17, a man reported that his home on Humphrey Road had been burglarized within that past week. The victim told investigators checkbooks, appliances, televisions and vehicle parts had been stolen.

Police say the victim reported that 50 checks were stolen, and that around $100,000 had been taken out of his bank accounts.

The Navy Federal Credit Union reportedly gave the victim pictures of the checks. Memphis Police say the pictures showed that Vescovi’s name had been written on 44 of the checks. Police say the victim told investigators he did not know who Vescovi was.

According to police, the checks totaled to the amount of $95,847.

Detectives were reportedly able to find Vescovi’s home on Walton Road and execute a search warrant. Detectives also searched Vescovi’s truck.

Police say detectives found the checks and other items that belonged to the victim. During questioning, Vescovi reportedly confessed to cashing the stolen checks over the course of three months.

Vescovi was arrested on Wednesday, September 28. No bond has been set for him at this time.