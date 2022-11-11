MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly carjacked a man after asking him for a ride.

Dontavius Barron, 24, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Memphis Police responded to a report of a carjacking on Riverdale Road near Winchester Road at around 1:30 a.m. October 23.

The victim reportedly told officers a man he knows as “Tae” asked him to pick him up and take him to a family member’s home in East Memphis. Court documents say the victim had known “Tae” for a month.

The victim picked the suspect up from a home on Ely Street. According to court documents, as the victim got onto Riverdale Road from Highway 385, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded that the victim pull over.

Court documents say the victim pulled over at a business on Riverdale Road near Starkenburg Lane. The suspect reportedly demanded that the victim sit down on the ground, but the victim refused and started to run away with the keys in his hand.

Court documents say the suspect fired a shot at the victim, which made the victim drop the keys. The victim reportedly continued running, and the suspect left the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Investigators were later able to identify “Tae” as Barron. Court documents say Barron was out on bail for domestic violence, and that a condition of his bail stated that he could not possess or use any firearms.

Barron was taken into custody Thursday.