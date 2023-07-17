MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in custody after he allegedly stole a man’s car while he was putting air in his tire, Memphis Police say.

On July 3, the victim was putting air in his 2019 Hyundai in the 1800 block of Madison Avenue. The suspect, Jukobi Bell, entered his car and began driving away.

Reports say the victim attempted to stop Bell by leaning on the hood and banging on the window. He begged Bell not to take the vehicle.

Bell continued driving, forcing the victim to let go. He suffered serious injuries to his head, arms and legs when he fell onto the street.

The victim identified Jukobi Bell in a lineup. He is being charged with Aggravated Assault and Theft of Property $10,000-60,000. He is set to appear in court Monday.