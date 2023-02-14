MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need help tracking down those responsible for carjacking a man at an apartment complex off Lamar and Winchester.

Police believe a woman in red scrubs may have some answers about a recent carjacking. She was spotted walking into a store off East McLemore on Monday.

Detectives said she was driving a car that was reported stolen at Lamar and Winchester on Sunday.

Photo provided by Memphis Police Department

Photo provided by Memphis Police Department

Photo provided by Memphis Police Department

Photo provided by Memphis Police Department

The victim told police he was walking to his apartment Sunday night when two armed men approached. One of them put a gun to the victim’s chest and demanded his keys. The victim complied and the accused thieves took off in his car.

Sadly, we report on carjackings happening across the city all too often and the lasting impact on the victims affected by the violence.

Last week, we told you about Linda Orange, who was carjacked and robbed in east Memphis. Her 7-year-old granddaughter was with her at the time.

“Next thing I know, another guy had hopped out of an SUV. I just saw him reach over and point a gun to my head, and the third guy went around and pointed a gun to my grandbaby head,” Orange said.

The reported number of carjackings so far this year is down by 20 reports compared to last year. These numbers don’t include reports of robbery with a vehicle taken.

If you know anything in these cases, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.