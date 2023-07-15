MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man was carjacked at gunpoint earlier this week by a person involved in a fatal accident.

The victim, Wesley Porter, says he’s relieving what he describes as one of the scariest moments of his life.

“He told me to give it up, that’s the only thing he said to me,” Porter said. “One second, I’m fine and the next second, I’m facing a life-or-death decision.”

The electrical contractor was on an assignment in Parkway Village when a man approached him, as he was taking a lunch break in his Jeep Cherokee.

“He just had a crazy look to him. He was excited, nervous, and anxious,” Porter said. “I thought I better be quick about this to keep from getting shot to death over my car, so I went ahead put my hands up, and got out of the vehicle.”

Prior to the carjacking, the suspect, Rodney Wooten Jr. is accused of stealing another person’s car that day and being involved in a high-speed chase that ended with two people in the car with him dying.

Surveillance shows Wooten running away from the scene, moments after the crash, which is how the 22-year-old ended up at the job site where Porter was located.

“It was only a couple of seconds, but two things passed in my mind, my son,” Porter said. “My priorities are making it home every evening and taking care of him. I’ve got 20 workers that were at lunch in the parking lot there.”

Following a brief pursuit across Parkway Village Wooten was arrested and now faces multiple charges which include aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

As Porter continues to process all that unfolded, there’s now a deeper appreciation for life after a near tragedy.

“Everybody’s family loses. Fortunately, I was able to come home that night,” Porter said.

The suspect in this case remains in jail tonight and is in jail on a $100,000 bond. He’s expected to appear in court next week.