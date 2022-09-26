MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people have been charged after a man’s car was stolen outside of a barbershop in Cordova earlier this month.

Police say, on September 14, the victim was walking to his Dodge Charger the Pollards Barber Parlor on Germantown Parkway when an armed man demanded his car keys at gunpoint.

On September 23, officers saw two men recklessly driving the victim’s Charger eastbound on I-40 near Jackson Avenue.

According to police, officers tried to catch up to the car and conduct a traffic stop but couldn’t due to heavy traffic. However, they did see the car exit toward Danny Thomas.

Additional officers began checking the area and found the car at Northgate Street and Thomas Street with the passenger door open.

The Crump Station Task Force, uniform patrol officers, the K9 unit, and aviation all responded to search for the suspects. The suspects, James Mobley and Leantonio Jones, were located in a construction yard on Stage Avenue.

Mobley had the keys to the vehicle in his possession, and Jones had marijuana in his possession when they were placed into custody.

Mobley, 19, was charged with carjacking, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. His bond was set at $30,000, and he is out on bail.

Jones, 24, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture/deliver/sell marijuana and evading arrest. His bond was set at $3,500, and he is out on bail.