MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of shooting a 3-year-old child last month is now in custody.

Christopher Smith, 33, is charged with First Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, and related firearms offenses, according to the United States Marshals Service.

On June 20, Memphis Police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex on the 3400 block of West Winchester Place. Smith was allegedly involved in an argument and fired a gun into a crowd of people outside the apartment.

Reports state that during the shooting, a 3-year-old child was shot and did not survive the injuries.

On June 21, Memphis Police Department obtained an arrest warrant out of Shelby County Criminal Court, and then the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force took over the case.

While working with the Memphis Fugitive Apprehension Team, U.S. Marshals say that Smith was reported to be in East Tennessee.

Investigators say they saw Smith walking along the road in Tullahoma, Tennessee when members of the U.S. Marshals Smokey Mountain Regional Fugitive Task Force and Coffee County Sheriff’s Office were about to execute an arrest warrant at a residence.

Smith was surrounded by investigators and arrested without incident. He was then taken to the Coffee County Jail.

