MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a month on the run, a man has been charged with a shooting that left the mother of his children in the hospital.

Ricky Lee Schular is accused of shooting the mother of his children five times at the end of July. He was booked into jail on September 1.

The victim said she was driving on Fernwood headed toward South Third when her ex-boyfriend and father of one of her kids, boxed in her car, threatened to kill her and opened fire.

According to court records, Schular shot the victim in the chest, wrist and left shoulder.

“I had a collapsed lung. There was also blood in the lung, so I had to have it drained to drain all the blood out of my lung,” the victim said. “He pointed the gun to my head, so when he was getting ready to shoot, I waved my hand up, so that’s how the first shot ended up hitting my wrist.”

Schular is charged with attempted first-degree murder and many other charges. He is currently being held on a $425,000 bond.

Ricky Schular. Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

WREG spoke with residents nearby, and they all can agree that they will be sleeping better tonight. “That’s a sigh of relief. That a dangerous individual, a careless individual is off the streets — it’s probably where he belongs,” a neighbor said.