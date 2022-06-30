MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have made an arrest after a deadly shooting in Cordova.

Police say Samuel Ward is responsible for the shooting that took the life of a woman in Cordova on Wednesday.

Sources tell us that dispatchers never received a call for help from the crime scene. It now appears that Ward called a trusted officer from another part of town in the middle of the night and admitted to shooting someone.

A short time later, police found the victim Paris Lee at her home on Oaken Bucket Drive.

She was still alive when officers got there but died within a matter of minutes.

According to court records, Ward admitted to shooting Lee during a struggle over a gun after she asked him to leave.

Some neighbors say they heard an argument and police say Lee even texted and called someone complaining about a man who wouldn’t leave.

“I heard an argument. It was last night. And it wasn’t very loud. Everybody really to themself. It’s just that we are neighbors and when something’s going on we talk to each other,” one neighbor said.

Ward is charged with voluntary manslaughter this morning.

Ward is set to face a judge tomorrow morning.