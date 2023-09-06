MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When a thief broke into a car in East Memphis, a relative of the victim fought back by finding the alleged perpetrator online, setting up a meeting and calling police.

Cleveland Bobo was charged with Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Theft of Property $1,000 or Less and Vandalism $1,000 or Less.

On August 1, a woman told Memphis Police her car was broken into at Memphis Botanic Gardens on Cherry Road. Two purses and a “sack of jewelry” worth nearly $1,000 were stolen from the vehicle.

Video footage showed that a dark-colored Toyota Camry was involved in the incident.

The victim’s son-in-law was searching on Facebook Marketplace when he saw an ad selling the two purses and stolen jewelry. It was being sold by “Maserati Dune,” later identified as Cleveland Bobo.

The son-in-law reportedly messaged Bobo and set up a meeting to buy back the jewelry; he paid $75 for it through Cash App. When they met up, Bobo was driving a black Toyota Camry. Bobo allegedly offered to sell the son-in-law the purses, too.

The man then provided a video recording of the sale to police. According to MPD, the son-in-law had previously bought a car from Bobo and a woman who also was involved in the sale.

Bobo is set to appear in court Wednesday.