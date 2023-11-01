MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man faces charges after he allegedly broke into someone’s home and accidentally left behind an arrest warrant with his name on it.

On October 18, a man told police that while he was outside of his home, Maurica Walls came up to him and claimed he was selling candy for St. Jude.

Maurica Walls

The man stated that Walls was holding a USPS envelope with a small stack of papers.

According to Memphis Police, the man was suspicious of Walls and told him to come back the next day.

Moments later, the man’s neighbor left his home. When the neighbor returned, he found that his house had been burglarized.

Reports state that the suspect took several electronics. The neighbor noticed that an envelope was left in his doorway.

The envelope reportedly had mail addressed to Walls, along with a copy of an arrest warrant with Walls’ name on it.

The 37-year-old is now being charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.

These are just two of the several crimes he has been charged with including burglary and attempted murder. In each case, the charges were dropped due to lack of prosecution.

On Wednesday morning Walls was scheduled to appear in court. During that time he told the judge he does “odd jobs” when she asked him about his source of income.

Walls later stated that his family has been helping him financially, but not as far as hiring him to get an attorney.

He then appointed a public defender to represent him. He is currently being held on a $55,000 bond and is set to appear in court Thursday morning.