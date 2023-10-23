MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they say broke into Chick-fil-A in East Memphis and stole various items.

According to MPD, on October 19 at around 5 a.m., officers responded to a burglary in the 4900 block of Poplar Avenue.

A man threw a railroad spike through the glass doors to gain entry. When employees got to work, they saw that the doors were damaged, registers were thrown to the floor and multiple items were missing.

MPD says no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.