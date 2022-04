MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is still on the run after police say he broke into a daycare center Thursday.

Officers responded in the 3800 block of Austin Peay Highway.

Video surveillance showed the suspect breaking in the daycare.

MPD also said the suspect was a white man wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a maroon hat with a camoflauge backpack.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Cal (901)-528-CASH with any tips.