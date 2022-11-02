MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who offered to give a friend a ride says he got a lot more than he bargained for when the friend pulled a gun on him and threatened to kill him.

Police said the victim was able to get away, and the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Dartavius Fason, was taken into custody.

Investigators said it all started when Fason was asked to leave RockHouse Live in the 5700 block of Raleigh Lagrange in Northeast Memphis Monday.

The victim said he was also at the restaurant and entertainment venue and agreed to drive Fason home.

The victim said Fason got into the back seat of his Lincoln Towncar, put a gun to the back of his head, forced him to drive to several locations, and threatened to kill him.

The victim was able to jump out of his car near University Street and Wellons in Frayser and said Fason got in the driver’s seat and took control of the vehicle.

Officers said they found Fason hiding in some bushes in the 2200 block of Wellons. They said he admitted to being in the victim’s car.

Fason was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond.