MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is recovering after being beaten and robbed at an ATM in Whitehaven.

Paulinofederio Castillo said he was withdrawing money from an ATM in the 1600 block of Winchester at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when a man came up behind him, hit him twice in the head with a gun, and took $600.

“They came up behind me and put a gun in my back, and when they started checking my pockets, I wasn’t going to give them my money, and after that, they proceeded to hit me on my eyebrow and took off with my money,” said Castillo through an interpreter.

Robbery victim Paulinofederio Castillo (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Castillo had to get six stitches above his eye. The 54-year-old said he works hard for his money at a meat warehouse and didn’t want to lose it.

“I do feel bad it was $600, but it’s better to be alive,” he said.

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

Last week Memphis Police released surveillance video of another ATM robbery. A 67-year-old woman was held at gunpoint in the 3100 block of Mill Branch. Gloria Evan said the robber rushed her from behind and grabbed the cash she had just taken out of the ATM.

Both robberies happened less than a mile apart, and both victims said the suspect used a silver handgun. Police have not released any surveillance footage of the Winchester robbery and have not said if they believe the two robberies might be connected.

Robber at an ATM in the 3100 block of Mill Branch on May 13

Police said the suspect at the Winchester ATM tried to rob a second person, but the victim got away and attempted to follow the suspect. The victim said the suspect left in a silver four-door Honda Civic with an expired drive-out tag.

If you have any information that can help police, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.