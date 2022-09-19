MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars and facing charges after a barricade situation in Dyersburg Friday night.

Dyersburg Police said Steven Thurmond, 38, started barricading himself inside his home on Harrell Avenue around 8:44 p.m. after his 58-year-old mother reported that he assaulted her and officers attempted to make contact.

Police said Thurmond also threatened to shoot officers and was seen through the window with a shotgun.

After four and a half hours of negotiations, the Special Response Team entered the home and took Thurmond into custody without incident.

He was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated domestic assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and introducing contraband into a penal institution.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell said in a statement on social media that this is the third barricade situation the department and the Special Response Team have had to respond to since July this year.

“One of the most dangerous situations a police officer encounters is forcibly entering someone’s home. I’m proud of our responding officers, our Special Response Team, and negotiators for their efforts that resulted in the safe apprehension of a dangerous felon,” Isbell said.