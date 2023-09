MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Munford Police arrested a man after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a house Sunday.

At around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a domestic situation on Mary Avenue. They made contact with a man, but he ran inside the house and barricaded himself.

Reports say police tried to make contact with the man numerous times but failed. They eventually entered the house and found him hiding in the back bedroom.

The man was taken into custody and currently faces numerous charges.