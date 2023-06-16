BYHALIA, Miss. — A man is in custody in Mississippi on Friday after police say a woman was run over by a truck, leading to a barricade situation with the suspect.

Around noon Friday, Marshall County dispatch received a call of a female being struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of Croft Road.

Deputies and EMS made the scene and rendered aid to the victim, who was taken to a hospital. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said she was in critical condition at last check.

Meanwhile, the man barricaded himself in a house on Croft Road.

Around 4 p.m., authorities reported that he had been taken into custody without incident by members of the Marshall County SWAT Unit.