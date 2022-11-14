MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after police say he tried to run over officers.

Temeico Johnson is charged with aggravated assault of a first responder, evading, and gun possession.

Police say they pulled Johnson over Sunday morning after the car he was driving came back as stolen.

Court documents show when officers tried to approach the vehicle, Johnson put his foot on the gas and drove the car toward the officers.

Police were able to take Johnson into custody and say they found a gun with a live round and several bags of marijuana.

According to court records, Johnson told police he knew the car he was driving was stolen