MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after allegedly assaulting a woman who tried to stop him from shoplifting at Family Dollar in Parkway Village.

According to Memphis Police, on June 23 at 6:00 p.m., officers say they responded to a shoplifting and assault call at Family Dollar on Winchester Road where a man stole over $400 worth of items from the store.

(Courtesy of Memphis Police Department)

Police say in the process of the man stealing, he grabbed a woman by her hair and shoved her to the ground when she attempted to stop him from taking the items.

The suspect was reported to be a medium-built, black male with dreadlocks wearing a white shirt and black jean shorts.

He also had tattoos on his right inner forearm and the left side of his neck.

He left the scene in a black Mitsubishi Lancer with a drive-out tag.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call Mount Moriah GIB at 901-636-4199.