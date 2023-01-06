MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man will appear in court Friday after police say he went on a violent rampage when Domino’s got his pizza order wrong.

The incident happened at Domino’s Pizza on Summer Avenue last November.

They say Richard Johnson became upset when an employee told him he could not get a refund in-store for an incorrect online order.

Police say Johnson threw the pizza near the employee and left the store but quickly returned.

According to court documents, Johnson assaulted the employee and then slashed the tires on cars belonging to several employees and a customer.

Johnson was charged with assault and six counts of vandalism.

His bond was set at $500.