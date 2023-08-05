MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to University of Memphis Police Services, a man was assaulted and robbed inside of a U of M dormitory on Friday night.

Reports say, at approximately 9:00 p.m., a non-student claimed to have arrived at Rawls Hall where he was let into the building by a woman with whom he had been communicating.

The victim advised police that the woman took him to an unoccupied room and then let three armed men into the room who assaulted and robbed him.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

U of M Police Services asks anyone with information to call (901) 678-4357.

