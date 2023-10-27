MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tipton County man is now in custody after being accused of several robberies and auto theft in Covington, Tennessee.

According to the Covington Police Department, 27-year-old Terrian Tipton is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of a motor vehicle, and theft of services.

Terrian Tipton

On September 8 around 1:40 p.m., officers say they responded to the 400 block of Hall Street regarding a robbery of an elderly man. The victim stated he was walking home when the suspect, later identified as Terrian Tipton, approached him asking for some change.

After the man said he didn’t have any change, Tipton reportedly walked away. But when the victim arrived at his home, Tipton reappeared.

Police say that is when Tipton walked back up to the man, grabbed him by the arm, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his wallet.

Reports state that Tipton put the gun in the waistband of his pants and left the scene after the victim gave him his wallet.

CPD detectives were then called to the scene to investigate after the incident. The victim reportedly received minor injuries on his arm during the robbery.

Later that day around 3:00 p.m., officers say they responded to the 200 block of Loon Lane regarding another robbery similar to the previous incident.

Detectives say the same suspect approached the victim’s home while he was sitting on the porch and asked him for some change. After the victim told him no, the suspect disappeared.

Moments later, the suspect reappeared and pointed a gun at the victim, demanding money. The victim then gave him his wallet before he left the scene. Detectives searched that area and were unable to find the suspect.

There were no injuries reported during that time.

On September 11 and September 15, two other incidents similar to the first two robberies occurred on Crane Cove and Barlow Avenue, according to detectives.

Detectives say after continuing their investigation, Tipton was developed as a suspect in the robberies.

Tipton was also confirmed as a suspect in an unrelated case for motor vehicle theft, which was reported at the Sunrise Apartments in Covington.

Officers say that Tipton was accused of selling the victim’s car to a local scrap yard for cash without the victim’s consent. Detectives say that they found the vehicle at the scrap yard and returned it to the victim.

Tipton is currently being held on a $52,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on November 17.

If anyone has information related to similar incidents call the Criminal Investigation Division at 901- 475-1261. Tips can also be sent through the Covington Police Department Facebook messenger or the City of Covington website.