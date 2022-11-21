MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living in a Southeast Shelby County neighborhood are on high alert after a man was arrested during a drug bust in their community.

WREG’s Quametra Wilborn spoke to leaders who say criminal activity is not welcome in their neighborhood.

Most people living in the Highland Oaks subdivision try their best to live honest lives. They go to work each morning, keep their yards tidy, and watch out for each other.

So, it came as a shock to several people we spoke to when they found out someone came into their community attempting to disrupt that harmony.

“We were thinking it was three or four young guys that was just really doing the right thing. Just really being good neighbors, but obviously, that was not the case,” a man with the Neighborhood Watch told us.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Gustavo Aguilar Cazares on 30 counts of drug and weapon possession charges last week.

Court documents say Aguilar Cazares was the target of a drug bust at his home near the corner of Annandale and Easterly Lane.

It’s unclear how long he had been on narcotics detectives’ radar. WREG spoke to a member of the neighborhood watch committee who didn’t want to be identified.

He, along with several neighbors, say Aguilar Cazares lived in the home for less than two months.

“I never saw any kind of activity,” a man with the Neighborhood Watch told us.

Once inside, detectives say they discovered approximately $6,400 in cash, several guns and rifles, as well as drugs like marijuana, THC edibles, and LSD.

Court documents said they also found drug paraphernalia, multiple Glock switches, and ammunition hidden throughout the home.

Neighbors said while they’re happy the drugs are out of their community, they say they want anyone attempting to bring crime to their close-knit community to know everyone is watching.

“We are just diligent about keeping our neighborhood looking good. When we see something, we call, ” a man with the Neighborhood Watch told us

Aguilar Cazares is in jail with a $100,000 bond. He’s due back in court on November 22.