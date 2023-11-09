MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested nearly four months after a shooting at a North Memphis gas station.

Lawrence Kelly, 21, is facing four counts of aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, and one count of vandalism after a shooting at the Tiger Mart on Jackson Avenue.

The shooting happened on July 11. According to Memphis Police, two people told officers that they were sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot when four people started firing shots at the gas pump next to them.

A woman was reportedly shot in the hand and was taken to a local hospital.

Memphis Police say two other men were inside of the Tiger Mart when they witnessed the shooting. Another man reportedly told police he was sitting in his vehicle when he heard the shots and took cover. Memphis Police say gunfire struck two vehicles.

According to police, officers recovered more than 50 shell casings from the scene. Surveillance video reportedly showed the four suspects involved in the shooting going into the store at around 1 a.m.

Police say investigators received numerous tips and calls identifying the suspects. According to police, the vehicle the suspects used to flee the scene belongs to Kelly.

Kelly was taken into custody on Thursday. He is currently still in jail. According to court records, no bond has been set.

Justin Blue, 18, was also arrested in connection with this shooting.