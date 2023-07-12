MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested and charged for the death of a man who was shot on Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Memphis.

According to Memphis Police Department, on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call on Melwood Street where the victim was found with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital and pronounced dead.

Parron Hooker was inside the house when the shooting took place and was taken to MPD Homicide Bureau where he confessed to setting the victim up to be robbed, police say.

During the investigation, MPD says Hooker stated the suspects followed him to the victim’s house and parked their car nearby.

That is when reports state Hooker went inside the house to purchase marijuana from the victim and the suspects followed him, entering the house with guns and demanding money from the victim.

Police say the suspects then shot the victim and took money and unknown items from his home before leaving the scene, which was also caught on video surveillance at the house.

Hooker provided the suspects with crucial information that led up to the robbery, like where the victim’s money was located inside of the house.

Hooker is being charged with First Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.