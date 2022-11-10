MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after Memphis police say he shot another man in the back in a Summer Avenue parking lot in September

Memphis Police say Frederick Delbridge is responsible for shooting a man in the back in the parking lot of Summer Grocery on Sept. 29.

Court records say the victim was trying to walk away when Delbridge opened fire.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A warrant was later issued for Delbridge’s arrest.

He now faces several charges including attempted murder.

Nearby business owners say they’re slowly losing faith in the justice system.

“The crime rate over here kills the reputation of the area,” Chris Stuart said.

Stuart has owned Tee Jay’s Liquor Store on Summer Avenue for 10 years, which is right next door where the shooting took place. He says nothing surprises him when it comes to crime in the area.

“There are days they’ll arrest somebody that’s in a car that’s had a warrant out for five years and I see them every day,” Stuart said. “We try to keep the peace over here. It’s just hard because if they get arrested, they get out the next day,” Stuart said.

However, that might not be the case for Delbridge.

Memphis police say he was out on an eight-year probation for drug charges he was convicted of in 2019.

Stuart says it’s been difficult trying to keep his business afloat due to crime, but he is confident things will eventually change.

“I’ve seen a lot of these businesses down here are starting to get purchased by people and I think slowly it is going to turn around,” Stuart said.

Delbridge is due back in court on November 14th.