MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man for his involvement in a shooting at a club in Orange Mound that took the life of a security guard last month.

Police say Donyale Lee was part of a group that is responsible for the shooting.

Police said security escorted Lee and a group of men from Club Memphis on Park Avenue on April 24.

Witnesses told investigators once the group was outside, Lee made threats to shoot up the club and hurt the security guards.

Security video showed Lee and a few others from the group getting into a car parked across the street from the club.

About a minute later, Lee’s vehicle drove by the club and someone was seen on camera firing from the vehicle towards the building.

The security camera also captured several others firing shots into the building and then jumping into Lee’s vehicle and firing more shots from the car.

At least three security guards were shot, one of them, now identified as Vincent Lasane Jr. died at the hospital.

The other two, helped police identify Lee as one of the suspects.

Lee was taken into custody over the weekend and will have his first court appearance Monday.

No other arrests have been made.

Lee is being charged with murder and attempted murder.