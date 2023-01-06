MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charges have been made against the man who is accused of killing a University of Memphis student who went missing a day before his graduation last month.

Police have charged 22-year-old Vincent Patterson in the death of BarShay Wilson who was found dead in Arlington on Dec. 12.

His body was located near a burned car. Police said he had also been shot.

According to a police report, officers initially received a call from Wilson’s mother he had left home saying he was going to a party with friends on that Friday. However, she later received a call later from his friend saying he walked out of her home and has not returned.

A friend told police Wilson had been at her apartment approximately 15 minutes before he received a phone call and walked outside. She said she looked outside shortly after but Wilson was gone. His car was still parked outside.

The friend explained to investigators she was able to track his phone location. It showed that he was on the interstate near Arlington but friends looked in the area and couldn’t find anything.

On Friday, Patterson was charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence.

