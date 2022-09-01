MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A fourth person is under arrest in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Memphis.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers were checking the area of Raines Road and Kelt Circle for a dark gray Infiniti that was responsible for Wednesday’s shooting when they saw an Infiniti matching the description and a silver Infiniti following each other.

Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop for both vehicles, but they sped away.

The silver Infiniti was later found wrecked out on Bishops Gate Drive.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Drama Compton, attempted to run away but officers caught him after a brief chase.

Police discovered that the Infiniti was stolen and found a backpack with six individual baggies of marijuana inside.

Investigators say Compton admitted to driving the vehicle and knowing it was stolen. He claimed to have bought it for $350.

Compton is facing a list of charges including convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest to wit: motor vehicle, theft of property, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and evading arrest to wit: foot pursuit.

Keyon Moore, Zancarrion Johnson, and Kayvus Jones were also arrested earlier Thursday in connection to the shooting.