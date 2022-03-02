MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left a 7-year-old injured in South Memphis last month.

Memphis police say 19-year-old Larriel Gill – also known as ‘Baby Crash Out’ – is being charged with attempted murder, solicitation of attempted murder, aggravated assault and unlawful weapon possession.

On Feb. 9, 7-year-old Legend Johnson was shot inside a home on Doris Avenue as gunshots rang out during a drive-by in South Memphis.



Photos provided by Johnson’s family

The boy’s aunt said her nieces and nephews were watching TV when multiple shots were fired inside of the home. Johnson was stuck once.

He is expected to be okay.

Family members believe they were targeted by a gang because of a dispute on social media.

During an investigation, police developed Johnson as a person of interest who they believe has ties to a local gang.

On Tuesday, police arrested Johnson along with at least three other suspected gang members during a raid on Waynoka Avenue in Binghampton.

Residents say undercover officers were lined up and down this street. One woman says officers had several young men who were inside of the home sitting on the curb and many of them were in handcuffs.

U.S Marshalls and detectives say they found several weapons, ammunition, and a stolen car.

Three other known gang members were also arrested.

Travis, who lives near the apartment complex, says there have been issues for months.

“A lot of people all night [from] midnight to 5 a.m. coming through, racing up and down the street,” Travis said.

He says many of the people who live in the community are involved in ministry work and want to push young people in the area in the right direction.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the structure we have doesn’t keep families together. So, it’s just a lot of young men that don’t have good leadership so they fall into the gangs,” Travis said.

Gill faces several charges including first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

He is being held on a $180,000 bond.