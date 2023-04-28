MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of trying to run over officers at an apartment near the University of Memphis has now been arrested.

Jalen Pierce is charged with Aggravated Assault, Theft of Property, Evading Arrest and Filing a False Offense Report. He is set to appear in court Friday morning.

MPD says Thursday at 4:25 a.m., they responded to a prowler call in the 3200 block of Southern Avenue near Greer. Police encountered the suspect, and he tried to run them over as he fled.

According to reports, the suspect then hit a squad car, and officers fired shots.

About an hour later, police were called to Methodist, where Pierce and his girlfriend showed up, saying he had been shot during an attempted robbery. After investigating, police realized he was the suspect from earlier at that complex.

Pierce’s girlfriend, Kaliyiah Sanders, is also charged with Filing a False Offense Report in this case.

