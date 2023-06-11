MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested and charged after police say he shot a man who broke into his truck.

Police say Quendarius Turner was at the Trails of Mt. Moriah Apartments Friday when heard glass breaking in the parking lot. When he looked out his window, he saw a man standing next to his truck and another man getting into the truck through the broken window.

Turner told officers he grabbed a gun, went outside, and fired shots at his truck. The man inside the truck attempted to get away but Turner chased him down, took him back to his apartment, and called police.

Turner said he realized he shot the man when they got to the apartment.

Police say Turner stated he never saw the men with a weapon.

Turner is charged with aggravated assault and is being held on a $75,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on June 11.