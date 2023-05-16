MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested the man who allegedly shot at officers on I-240 and fled into Arkansas woods on foot.

According to reports, on May 14, the suspect, David Jackson, robbed a man at gunpoint in Parkway Village. The victim called the police and described Jackson’s vehicle.

MPD tried to conduct two traffic stops, but Jackson continued to drive. As officers chased him on Perkins Road and I-240, Jackson fired several shots from his window.

The incident caused I-55 and Bridgeport in West Memphis, AR, to be closed. Jackson reportedly got out of the car and fled the scene on foot. An AR-15-style rifle and Arkansas ID belonging to the suspect were found in the car.

On May 15, Jackson called MPD to report his car stolen and obtain a police report. He told officers his car was used by someone else to commit the crime.

After interviewing him, police say Jackson admitted to the crime and confessed that his car was never stolen.

David Jackson was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Intentionally Evading Arrest in an Automobile, False Offense Report and Reckless Endangerment.

He is set to appear in court Tuesday.