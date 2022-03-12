MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was arrested for a business burglary has also been charged with a Dec. 2021 carjacking, according to MPD.

Officers said the carjacking victim was getting into his vehicle on Dec. 12, 2021 when a SUV pulled near him with two suspects getting out and pointing guns towards the victim. Both suspects also demanded the key from the victim.

Police said one suspect took the keys and drove off in the victim’s vehicle, and the other suspect followed behind in the SUV.

MPD later found the victim’s vehicle on the 3200 block of Chelsea Avenue on March 11 while responding to a business burglary. One suspect, Daveon Nickelberry, 18, was detained. Officers also found two loaded handguns in Nickelberry’s hoodie and marijuana in his pocket.

Nickelberry was charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

He is expected to appear in court on March 14.